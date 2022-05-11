Since Switch released has been a huge success for the company, that is due to the portability of the console, its good quality games and the return of third-party companies and their most important titles. However, the device is already five years old, so the company should be looking to the future by now.

This brings us to the last meeting with investors that was held recently, the same one in which the president was asked, Shuntaro Furukawa, what would be the future that they foresee for the business. Given this, the concern of the next console was expressed, after all, the success of switch it will hardly be surpassed by what may appear in years to come.

Here the translation made by the medium Video Games Chronicle:

Unlike in the past, we still have a wide variety of games scheduled for release, even more than five years later. This is because the Switch has been so seamlessly successful that it allows us to concentrate all of our development resources on a single platform. However, the question of whether we will be able to make an equally smooth transition to the next generation of hardware is a big concern for us. Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it’s very clear that one of the biggest hurdles is how to easily switch from one hardware to another. To help alleviate this risk, we are focusing on building long-term relationships with our clients. While we will continue to release new software on Switch, we will also provide services that use Nintendo Accounts and other IPs outside of gaming software. We intend this to help create a lasting impact with customers.

Because for now there are no other hardware parts in circulation by Nintendoit is clear that they can focus all their attention on switch to bring experiences of excellent quality. Proof of this is in games like Kirby and The Forgotten Land Y Metroid Dreadthe latter being the best-selling of its saga.

With this they are telling us that they do not want to have another failure as happened with Wii Ubecause it came directly from a great sales milestone, which was lost due to misinformation from users, who thought that the game pad it was an accessory for the first Wii.

Via: nintendolife