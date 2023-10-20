In recent years we have seen an increasing number of unions spring up within the gaming industry. According to Doug Bowser, the president of Nintendo of Americaon the contrary, the company It has no unions nor have there been any proposals to form one since employees have a “high degree of satisfaction”.

The president of NOA in support of his words cites the high employee retention rate due to the company’s culture which aims to balance work and private life.

“Just look at our retention numbers, which are very, very high in the industry, and as a result our obviously low turnover rate,” Bowser said in an interview with Inverse. “Our goal has always been to create an inclusive culture, with work-life balance, and is focused on our singular mission of bringing smiles to faces.”

“I think we are on the right path to ensuring a work environment and culture that allows people to be productive, have balance in their lives and grow within the company. Everyone has the right to form a union and certainly in the future, wherever it takes us, we will respect it. But right now we’re very focused on creating the best working culture and environment possible.”

“We always listen to our workers and want to make sure we have both formal and informal ways to get feedback from workers and understand our employees’ needs and where we can improve. And we always act on that feedback. And, as I said before, There is always the right to form unions and we respect it.”