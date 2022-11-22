The world of Steam gets bigger over the years, and that’s because the pc to play they are more within reach compared to other years, with the most exorbitant prices. And now a site that is somehow linked to this store is using images of games from Nintendosomething that in no way seems to the company.

SteamGridDB is a website where users can upload and download alternate images for the games they have in their library. This in order to give more personality in regards to the images. There are included illustrations of titles linked to pokemon, mario and until Zeldaand the question would be why are they there to begin with?

Nintendo sent a complaint in the form of a possible lawsuit to remove all kinds of images of the brand, since these work for users who emulate their different video games. Thus, users who want to use the software in a pirated way take them as a reference to orderly place the files in computer folders.

It is worth making the comment, that the page does not host ROMS of any kind, but Nintendo He thinks that by including his images, the site owners might have some connection to piracy. So in order not to get into lawsuits with the corporate entity, they have already erased all traces of illustrations of these video games, so if you want to find them in SteamGridDBare no longer available.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: This sort of thing is definitely not going to put an end to piracy, but it’s better that they were deleted, especially since Nintendo lawsuits don’t usually come cheap to those who must pay them compensation for damages.