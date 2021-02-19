The prices of video games in Latin America are a constant concern for their users, especially for the conversion of the US dollar to the national currency, in Mexico, for a few months the suggested price remained at $ 1,699 MXN for those titles a $ 59.99 USD.

However, after Nintendo Direct this week, and with games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Y Mario Golf: Super Rush already in pre-sale within the eShop, several users noticed that the price of these titles close to the $ 60, down to $ 1399 MXN as suggested charge.

To this, several users responded that if so, they are hopeful that prices will be even lower on platforms such as Amazon or physically after a while.

Obviously this is very good news for the community, since games touching two thousand Mexican pesos would mean an obstacle for several, perhaps this could have been reflected in sales, so it was decided to adjust the price of the first-party titles for Nintendo In our country.

The controversy over the Skyward Sword remaster continues

Either way, this did not end with comments from a certain part of the community, who remain rather unhappy with the decision to offer a remastering like the one in Skyward Sword at the price of a new title, at $ 60.

Many even compared this to what happened at the launch of the Skyward Sword original for the Wii, in which both the game, control and soundtrack cost almost the same as this HD version for Nintendo Switch.

This special edition was around $ 70 USD at its launch.

This time the special edition controls will be sold separately.

Without a doubt, a controversial issue, but at least we can breathe easy seeing that certain titles have dropped in price.

What’s your opinion about it? Do you think they stay that way? Let us know in the comments.



