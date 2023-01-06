Nintendo wants you to start 2023 in a great way. In this way, the Switch eShop is currently celebrating the start of the year with a series of quite interesting discounts, where you will be able to find some of the essential titles of the console at a reduced price.

The discounts are already underway, and You have until January 15 to take advantage of all the offers available in the eShop. Here we can find titles like:

–Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 30% off

–Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda + Cadence of Hyrule Season Pass – 30% off

–Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode Bundle – 30% off

–Sky blue – 75% discount

–Dead Cells – 50% off

–Doom Eternal – 75% discount

–Fire Emblem Warriors + Season Pass Bundle – 30% off

–Hollow Knight – 50% off

–LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – 50% off

–Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – 22% discount

–MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK Deluxe Edition – 25% discount

–Paper Mario: The Origami King – 30% off

–Persona 5 Royal – 30% off

–Return to Monkey Island – 20% discount

–sonic frontiers – 30% off

–Stardew Valley – 33% discount

–The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 30% off

–TUNIC – 10% discount

Remember, All these and more offers will be available until January 15. On related topics, here are 11 useful things you can do with your Switch. Likewise, it looks like the Switch Pro was real at some point.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a good list of games. From here, Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda It is the title that I have in my sights. I’m a fan of Crypt of the Necro Dancerand this Zelda music-focused spin-off is perfect.

Via: Nintendo