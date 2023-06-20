Nintendo has joined the summer events in a surprise, dutifully lining up with the announcement of a new major 40-minute Nintendo Direct, which will be broadcast tomorrow at 16:00 ET. Given the timing, it is likely that it will be used to unveil the latest Nintendo Switch cards before serious talk about new hardware begins.

Let’s explain: not that after the Direct there will be nothing, because in any case the console will be supported, the games will continue to come out and maybe there will also be other announcements, only that the wind is that of the exit from the scene to applause, after the hype caused by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the wait for already announced titles like Pikmin 4 (which will surely be shown during the event).

Pikmin 4 will definitely be at the new Nintendo Direct

In fact, Nintendo is in a great position, because with Nintendo Switch it doesn’t have to prove anything. The console has been supported very well for its entire life cycle, the major series of the Kyoto house have shown themselves alive and well, as well as capable of recording resounding successes with dozens of games that have sold well over ten million copies. The console now has some obvious ones technical limitsbut in some ways they were also its strength, because they made it possible to create a secure platform, where publishers didn’t have to bleed to launch each game and where indies were welcomed with great benevolence and were able to excellent numbers, almost impossible on other platforms where the user lives with the obsession of the technological race.

In addition, Nintendo Switch has become the beacon of the traditional industry in the Japanthe only platform not to be crushed by the mobile market, precisely by virtue of its greater accessibility, its hybrid nature and other factors that have been talked about several times over the years.

The substance is that with Switch Nintendo hasn’t really done anything wrong, creating another one memorable car and with a very strong personality, with a soft library that we will also remember in the years to come, or that we will regret if its heir is not up to par.

So what to expect from this Nintendo Direct? It would be nice for Metroid Prime 4 to return to the scene, after the success of the remastered version of Metroid Prime. The arrival of a new Super Mario Bros. 2D would also be good, as rumored in recent days, which in itself is always good news. In forty minutes something will certainly be presented, let’s also imagine some updates for titles already on the market, but the atmosphere is really that of watching a match in which your favorite team is winning 6 to 0: would you like them to score the seventh goals, but even if the match ended with this result you would still celebrate.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.