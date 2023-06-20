Now that the Summer Game Fest conference period has come to an end, Nintendo fans are amazed that nothing has been announced yet. Summer Nintendo Directbut the wait should be over.

Numerous trusted sources, including the Brazilian Nintendo Universe site and the creator NateTheHatestated that Nintendo would be planning to launch a new Direct by June 23rd.

It shouldn’t be an Indie World as, according to further sources, some first party titles will be presented: among these, the possibility of seeing a new 2D Mario.

The last 2D chapter of the mustachioed plumber dates back to the days of WiiU, with Super Mario Bros U (if we exclude the “Deluxe” Switch version from the list) and it would certainly be a very welcome returnespecially following the great results obtained by the Super Mario film.

The insider Pyoro stated that it should be presented, along with the new Mario title, too the remake of a beloved game for the SNES, one of the historical consoles most loved by Nintendo fans. Which game it is, however, is still a mystery.

Further entries declare the presence of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Sonic Superstars, Everybody 1-2 Switch! and Yakuza. So let’s stay tuned waiting for news, but know that Nintendo Direct is blowing!