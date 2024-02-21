













The progress of this new version of Epic Mickey in reality it didn't show anything about new features in its game mechanics. It is simply the opening cinematic of the original game with a much improved quality. I'm sure fans are excited about what the rest of the game will look like when it releases.

This title originally came out on the Nintendo Wii and gave us a somewhat dark adventure for the mouse. In it we accompany you on a journey to a land full of discarded creations from Disney history. Its gameplay involved the use of a magic brush to create or disappear elements of the stage and thus allow our progress.

This announcement at the Nintendo Direct was well received. In addition, when the trailer was released only on Nintendo channels, many positive comments came. It seems that many people have fond memories of Epic Mickey that they will soon be able to revive. Although its exact date is not known, the trailer indicated that it will arrive this year.

Why should you be interested in Epic Mickey?

Since before its original release, Epic Mickey It interested video game fans because it featured Warren Spector. He is an acclaimed video game director who worked on classics like System Shock and Deus Ex.

Source: Disney Interactive

Upon its arrival, critics at the time applauded its somewhat dark tone for the mouse, the story and the art direction of the title.either. However it also had problems due to its camera and the fact that changes made with the brush had to be made over and over again in the levels, as they were not saved. So we now know the areas where this remaster can improve. Did they play the original?

