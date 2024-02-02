There has been talk of a probable for some time Nintendo Direct in the first part of 2024, and the month of February seems particularly profitable on this front, but in particular in recent days various rumors have emerged, from leaker even reliable ones, who talk about a possible event for the next week.

One of these sources is Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, who to tell the truth has a somewhat uncertain reliability but who has recently predicted with some precision the information on the State of Play which took place on January 31st, which reported on the Nintendo Prime YouTube channel that a Nintendo Direct would be scheduled for the week of February 5 to 9, 2024.

Probably more convincing, however, is the intervention of the well-known man leaker Billbil-kunwho corroborated the theory by publishing a rather cryptic message on X, but which also seems to indicate the possibility of a Nintendo Direct arriving next week.