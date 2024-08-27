The poker rogue-like Balatro just received some interesting news in the most recent Nintendo DirectThe game will have new collaborations with cards that include characters from video games such as The Witcher, Among Us, Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver.

All these collaborations will be available at Balatro from this day forward. Best of all, it’s a completely free update so you won’t have to break the bank to enjoy it. Just download the update and you’re ready to collect these cards.

The title has been available since the beginning of this year through the Nintendo eShop. This is a game where you will have to show off your poker skills in a rogue-like style. You can also get new cards with different effects to help you succeed.

At the time of its release it had an excellent reception and is mentioned as one of the most addictive games of this year. It costs 179 Mexican pesos on the eShop. It is also available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Will they try? Balatro after this Nintendo Direct?

