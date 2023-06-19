During the rumored Nintendo Direct of the next few days, which some even want to arrive by Thursday, will be announced a new Super Mario Bros. in 2D and the remake of a classic for SuperNintendo. This was reported by the insider Pyoro, who has proven himself several times reliable with his information regarding the facts of Nintendo and beyond.

In the recent past, in fact, he anticipated the announcement of Everybody 1-2-Switch, speaking of the announcement of a Nintendo first party game of 2017, and then anticipated that of SEGA’s Sonic Superstars, making the name of the game.

Today he unveiled these two new projects, which obviously lack the official status. We therefore invite you to take the information reported with due caution, despite the reliability of the source.

Now, from what Pyoro wrote, it is difficult to identify the two games. The new Super Mario Bros. 2D could be linked to some already existing sub-series, such as that of Super Mario Maker, while on the remake of a game for the SNES we are completely groping in the dark, considering the vastness of the catalog of the old 16-bit console of the Mario’s house. Maybe it’s a remake of Nosferatu, but who’s to say?