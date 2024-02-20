Nintendo has announced a Direct Partner Showcase, which will focus on third-party games.

This showcase will go live tomorrow – 21st February – at 2pm UK time. It will be available to watch on demand via Youtube.

The showcase will last for “around 25 minutes,” Nintendo said, and spotlight games coming in the first half of this year from the company's publishing and development partners.



While it has not been specifically said, there is a chance we will hear which of the four Xbox games are coming to Nintendo's Switch console during the show. Previous rumors from a number of industry insiders suggested Hi-Fi Rush will be one such title.

Earlier this year, data miners also unearthed an unused T-shirt design in Nintendo's signature red and white within Hi-Fi Rush, which read: “Rock out! Anywhere.” As Matt said at the time, this slogan is very befitting of the Switch's portable play capabilities. Another T-Shirt was also found in PlayStation blue.



We will, of course, update you with everything you need to know following the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere in Nintendo news, yesterday the company's shares dropped slightly from a record high last week. This drop follows on from reports the company has internally delayed its expected Switch 2 release window back to a notch, with the device now reportedly tagging a launch in 2025. It was initially expected to debut at some point this year.

A video games industry report published last month found that hundreds of developers were now working on projects set to launch on Switch 2.