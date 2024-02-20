Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcasewhich will be broadcast tomorrow, Wednesday 21 Februarystarting from 3pm. With this presentation, lasting approximately 25 minutes, the titles for will be shown and announced Nintendo Switch developed by third parties and arriving in the first half of 2024.

It will be possible to follow the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase on the YouTube channel of Nintendo Italy.

