Nintendo has announced not one but several two events in one go. Tomorrow, August 27, at 4:00 pm Italian time it will be possible to follow a IndieWorld and immediately after a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the company’s partners.

In total we can expect approximately 40 minute presentationalthough it is unclear how they will be divided between the two parties.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that there will be no reference whatsoever to the successor to the Nintendo Switchwhich we took for granted anyway.