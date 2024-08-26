Nintendo has announced not one but several two events in one go. Tomorrow, August 27, at 4:00 pm Italian time it will be possible to follow a IndieWorld and immediately after a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the company’s partners.
In total we can expect approximately 40 minute presentationalthough it is unclear how they will be divided between the two parties.
Furthermore, it is confirmed that there will be no reference whatsoever to the successor to the Nintendo Switchwhich we took for granted anyway.
The two Nintendo Direct events
The Indie World, as always, will be dedicated to independent productions coming to Nintendo Switch. Typically, a mix of products already available on other platforms is presented, new multiplatform titles but also some console exclusives, including video games published directly on the eShop.
As for the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcasethis is a presentation that gives priority to third-party games and is not expected to include Nintendo titles. Don’t expect to see new Super Mario or Zelda games. The event can obviously be followed via Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.
We have nothing left to do but wait for tomorrow to see exactly how much there will be to see. Tell us, if you had to make a wish, what titles would you like to see? Most importantly, though, how many still think that Silksong: Hollow Knight will be presented?
