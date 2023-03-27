Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct totally dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomset for tomorrow March 28, 2023during which we will be able to see new gameplay on the awaited exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

The producer of the series, Eiji Aonuma, will present the event which will be held on March 28, 2023 at 16:00 Italian timewith a gameplay video of about 10 minutes that will show unpublished fragments of the highly anticipated sequel to the game for Nintendo Switch.

During this event there will therefore be a way to take a closer look at various news regarding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, whose release is set for May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. The Direct comes in confirmation of the rumors that they wanted new information arriving very soon on the game, evidently through the typical format of the company.

It is possible that new features of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be shown on this occasion, including those mysterious gameplay elements that seem to allow you to change the game world.

The appointment is therefore for tomorrow, March 28, 2023, at 16:00, with the Nintendo Direct on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which we will also follow live here on Multiplayer.it.