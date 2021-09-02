September has just begun and fans of Nintendo can’t wait to be able to witness a new one Nintendo Direct. These days there are many leakers and insiders who continue to talk about the possibility that the company can announce a new event. Now the insider is added to this group of insiders Mewmarkomaro, who revealed that, should the event take place, it is likely it will be around September 8.

As reported by the leaker, we should expect a Nintendo Direct full of third-party reveal and updates. The insider also mentions Monolithsoft, development studio of Xenoblade Chronicles who, apparently, will take the opportunity to announce Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

If that is true, it will be the sixth consecutive time that Nintendo will host an event in the first weeks of September. Also according to rumors, in addition to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Metroid Dread and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will also make an appearance.

Sept 8th it’s a safe bet for a Nintendo Direct. Despite the strong lineup that Ninty will have there with a few unannounced games (with Monolith new project as the big announcement), i’m more excited about the third party and collaborations that it will showcase there. – markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) September 1, 2021

Anyway, these are all speculations: at the moment Nintendo has not yet announced anything about it, so we just have to wait for new information, this time official.