This afternoon, starting at 4pm, a new one aired Nintendo Direct announced just twenty-four hours ago. In the forty minutes of presentation, among which Nintendo promised news about Pikmin 4many new titles have been unveiled coming to Nintendo Switch during 2023. But let’s go over all the announcements together.

The broadcast unexpectedly began with Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwith the expansion “The treasure of Area Zero” introduced by a new video that showed characters, Pokémon, settings and features of this paid DLC. The expansion will consist of two parts, “The turquoise mask” And “The indigo disc”. More details will be provided in the future, while a Teracristal Raid event special.

The title shown next is Sonic Superstars, already announced during the Xbox presentation. Within the game you can use Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Through the Chaos Emeralds it will be possible to activate various powers and for the first time in the series there will be a cooperative mode for four players. The release is set forautumn 2023.

Palia is the free-to-play adventure shown immediately after, due out in winter, while then comes the turn of Persona 5 Tactics, which shows a new trailer introducing the character of Erina. The release, as already known, is set for November 17th.

MythForce is the next game, a first-person roguelike reminiscent of American cartoons from the 90s, to be released in 2023. Splatoon 3 returns to the spotlight with a new Splatfest, the one dedicated to ice cream, which will take place from 15 to 17 July next.

A new and rumored title of the Pokémon world is finally officially revealed: it is about Detective Pikachu 2, sequel to the original title released on Nintendo 3DS that inspired the Hollywood feature film. The official title is Detective Pikachu Returns and the release date is set for next October 6th.

The game shown immediately after is an unexpected remake: that of Super Mario RPG, originally released on Super Nintendo and rebuilt with colorful 3D graphics. The release is scheduled for the Nintendo Switch for November 17th, with digital pre-orders available today. But Super Mario RPG is not the only new title in the franchise: the Princess Peach will be the protagonist of a new title that we don’t know anything about yet, probably a new one Super Princess Peach. We then move on to the Nintendo Switch version of Luigi’s Mansion 2originally released on Nintendo 3DS, no further details are given, except that they will be released on next year.

Batman stars in the next announcement, the trilogy of Rocksteady comes to Nintendo Switch for the first time with Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight: Arkham Trilogy will be released in the fall of this year. The next play shown is Gloomhaven, coming up on September 18, then the ball passes to Just Dance 2024 (October 24).

A new anime-style action RPG is introduced, Silent Hope, by Marvelous Europe, one of the titles already anticipated by the registration of the trademark but officially shown for the first time. Silent Hope will come out next October 3rd.

They are then shown Fae Farm (September 8), Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (October 19), Manc Mechanics (July 13) and the second DLC of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopearriving today — The Last Spark Hunter. A demo of the Ubisoft Milan game is also released.

DRAGON QUEST is the focus of the next announcement, with the reveal of a new DQ Monsters, ie DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Princearriving on December 1, 2023. The trailer shows the protagonist of the fourth episode of the series and it seems that the protagonist will be a young Psaro.

Pikmin 4 is the protagonist of the following segment, focused on the canine companion who will accompany us in this new adventure, occin. In addition to bringing to light lost treasures such as old Nintendo consoles, Pikmin 4 will also be possible to explore the underground. are introduced Dandori battles, a new game mode, as well as the brand new iridescent Pikmin that only appear at night. The release of the game is set for the next one July 31st. Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2will also be available in HD version for Nintendo Switch starting today in digital format and from September 22 in physical format. From the June 29th will be made available there demos Pikmin 4 free download.

METAL GEAR SOLID bursts onto the Nintendo Switch with a first trailer for Konami’s previously announced compilation, METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Volume 1, which will also include Digital Graphic Novels and new exclusive content. The release date is announced, October 24, 2023, with pre-orders open immediately. The titles will also be purchasable separately in digital format.

Vampire Survivors is finally announced for Nintendo Switch and is scheduled for release on August 17th of this year. Subsequently we talk about official tournaments for the European territory, that of Splatoon is that of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Pigeons will be the heroes of the next title, a musical battle royale called Headbangers Rhythm Royaledue out on October 31st and announced soon after Penny’s Big Breakwaymade by the Sonic Mania team and due for release in early 2024.

The 5 pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is announced along with its new paths and characters, such as Pippin Piranha, Wiggler And Kamek. It will be available from this summer.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R is officially announced by SQUARE ENIX, a real remake of the second chapter, coming next November 2nd.

The next title is a new chapter in the WarioWare saga, that is WarioWare: Move it!a collection of over 200 minigames coming next November 3rdwith pre-orders open today on Nintendo eShop.

New amiibo For The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available from next winter and will depict versions of Zelda And Ganondorf coming from this game.

Mario is once again the protagonist of the Direct with a new horizontal scrolling title with a truly promising style of which the gameplay is shown to us. It’s about Super Mario Bros. Wonderalso playable in four-player coop and coming soon October 20, 2023. More details will be available in the future.

Nintendo Direct – 06/21/2023

Source: Nintendo