This Wednesday, June 21, Nintendo lovers have an unmissable date with the most anticipated event of the year: the Nintendo Direct.

Mario’s renowned house has decided to join No-E3 2023 in a unique way by announcing an exciting event full of surprises and news. You want to know schedule and Where to see this great show? Don’t worry, here we provide you with all the necessary details.

The date marked on the calendar is Wednesday, June 21, and the start time will be at 8:00 in the morning (Mexico City time). For 40 minutes, Nintendo fans will be able to immerse themselves in a torrent of information about the upcoming releases of the Switch console in 2023.

The expectation is high and the unknowns abound. In this presentation, the company promises to reveal details about the long-awaited Pikmin 4, as well as to make the official presentation of Everybody 1-2-Switch!.

Also, rumors of a new 2D Mario game are circulating, with many wondering if there is any connection to the mysterious word “Wonder”.

Get ready for this exciting event where Nintendo promises to blow us away with their announcements! Tune in to the Nintendo Direct on June 21 to find out what new wonders the future of gaming has in store for us.

To enjoy the live broadcast, you can find it on the official Nintendo channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the exciting announcements Nintendo has in store for us.

Make sure you have your agenda free and ready to live an unforgettable experience with the iconic Nintendo characters. The fun is about to begin in the Nintendo Direct on June 21!

The Nintendo Direct on June 21 has generated great expectation and excitement among fans of the popular video game company. But what is it that makes this event so awaited by millions of fans around the world?

First of all, Nintendo Directs are known for being the main platform through which Nintendo announces and reveals exciting new games, updates, and projects.

It’s a time when fans can get exclusive information and hard details about what’s in store for them in the near future for their favorite console, the Nintendo Switch.

The fact that Nintendo has decided to carry out this event in the context of Non-E3 2023, that is, instead of participating in the traditional convention of the video game industry, increases the anticipation even more.

This means that Nintendo will have all the attention focused on them, without the distraction of other announcements and news from competitors, which makes us wonder what surprises are in store for us.