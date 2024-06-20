On June 18, a NintendoDirect which could be one of the last dedicated to Nintendo Switch games. After a summer full of conferences like the State of Play and the Xbox Showcase, it seems that the public already has its favorite.

Based on the views of each brand’s official YouTube channels, we can see that the Nintendo Direct was one of the most viewed events of the season. Its broadcast so far has 4.7 million views just one day after its premiere.

For comparison, the May 30 State of Play has 1.8 million views, while the Xbox Showcase + Call of Duty Direct has 3.9 million views. So we now have a clear winner of the best event of the summer, which is all the more impressive considering that it was officially announced just one day before.

For now it is not known when we can have another Nintendo Direct. It will probably be in a few months to focus on games for the Switch in the holiday season and perhaps to show off its new console with its launch games. Do you want to see the next one?

What was announced at the Nintendo Direct?

Throughout the Nintendo Direct broadcast, a good number of games were announced, some new and others already announced. In fact, there were more than 30 title announcements, making it one of the events with the most content of the season. In addition to the fact that practically everything was gameplay and no CGI advances.

Source: Nintendo

Among the most notable we have the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood, Super Mario Party Jamboree and the first look at Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. Without a doubt, the Switch still has a lot of mileage left before making way for its successor.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.