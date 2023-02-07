Just as expected, a few moments ago it was confirmed that tomorrow, February 8, will take place the expected Nintendo Direct from the beginning of the year. Without a doubt, a presentation that many are eager to see and that will surely have a couple of surprises.

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8 at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). The presentation will last approximately 40 minutes, which will be focused mainly on the games that will arrive on the Switch during the first half of 2023, and here you can see it live.

Tune in at 2 pm PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Plus a new look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, It is expected that in this Nintendo Direct the new release date of Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp and, as always, a surprise is not ruled out.

Remember, the next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, Hollow Knights: Silksong could be part of this event. Similarly, Nintendo wins lawsuit related to Joy-Con.

Editor’s Note:

We all knew this was going to happen at some point in February. whereas out of Tears of the Kingdom and the new Bayonetta game we don’t have much information about the new Nintendo releases for the first half of the year, this presentation will be full of news, surprises and much more.

Via: Nintendo