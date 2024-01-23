An insider who in the past revealed information relating to Nintendo products, which later turned out to be true, listed what should be the ads of the next one Nintendo Directnot yet announced but which other rumors say is coming soon.
We are talking about Emily Rogers, a fairly well-known name in the Nintendo community. Naturally, it is right to point out that this is unofficial information and that it should be taken as such, pending verification.
A rich Direct for the age of Nintendo Switch
So, according to what was leaked, in the next Nintendo Direct we will see:
- The remake of Fire Emblem 4which will launch in May
- A new Donkey Kong Country, coming for the 30th anniversary
- Metroid Prime 2 Remastered
- The Zelda Oracle remakes made by Grezzo
- The arrival in the West of That Good Feel
- The Famicom Detective Club should return as the Nintendo Detective Club. Five high school girls must solve cases in which they are personally involved.
What to say? Considering that Nintendo Switch is at the end of its commercial life cycle, it would be an excellent Direct, while waiting for Nintendo Switch 2.
Of course it is fair to reiterate that there is really nothing official. So all that remains is to wait for Nintendo.
#Nintendo #Direct #indiscretion #reveals #presented
Leave a Reply