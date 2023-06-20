Now that the Summer Game Fest conference period has come to an end, Nintendo fans are amazed that nothing has been announced yet. Summer Nintendo Directbut the wait is officially over.

Nintendo has announced that tomorrow, June 21, at 4 pm Italian time a brand new Nintendo Direct will be broadcast. We read it directly from the company’s official website. What announcements should we expect? Surely some big namessince we are not talking about an Indie World.

The insider Pyoro stated that it should be presented a new 2D Mario. The last 2D chapter of the mustachioed plumber dates back to the days of WiiU, with Super Mario Bros U (if we exclude the “Deluxe” Switch version from the list) and it would certainly be a very welcome return.

Always Pyoro has stated that it should be presented, together with the new title of Mario, too the remake of a beloved game for the SNES, one of the historical consoles most loved by Nintendo fans. Which game it is, however, is still a mystery.

Further entries declare the presence of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Sonic Superstars, Everybody 1-2 Switch! and Yakuza. You can follow all the news announced during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct directly on our siteso stay tuned!