A highly anticipated new aired tonight Nintendo Directdedicated to all the news coming during this 2023 on Nintendo Switch. But let’s examine together how this live broadcast took place by summarizing all the announcements.

The digital event was inaugurated by a new trailer of Pikmin 4, who showed us the gameplay of the new episode of the series coming to Nintendo Switch and the new gameplay features, such as the possibility of recruiting a little dog that will make life easier for our alter-ego and for the Pikmin army following him. Pikmin 4 will be available from July 21, 2023.

We then move on to the introduction of Shinya Takahashiwhich then introduced the second of tonight’s protagonists: the new downloadable content of Xenoblade Chronicles 3which introduces the character of Masha. The volume 3 of DLC for the title will be available from February 16th.

A new episode of is announced Samba de Amigo from SAW for Nintendo Switch: it is about Samba de Amigo: Party Centrala new rhythm game with over 40 songs coming soon summer. The next title is Fashion Dreamer, published by Marvelous Europe and dedicated to fashion enthusiasts. It will be available in the course of this year.

The next is Dead Cells: Return to Castlevaniathe Dead Cells DLC dedicated to the timeless saga of Konamiwhich will be launched next March 6th and can be booked from the end of the presentation. YES then goes to TRON: Identity, puzzle adventure set in the universe of Disney films. Out in April.

Ghost Trick: Detectives ghost will come back in 2023 on Nintendo Switch with a remastered version arriving later this year summer.

The title presented immediately after is Deca Policea new detective RPG with turn-based combat set in a futuristic world with a very captivating style signed LEVEL-5 and arriving in the course of 2023.

Comes the turn of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which is shown in a new trailer that highlights new excerpts of gameplay. The title will be available from March 17th on Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders available now on the eShop.

Takahashi then shows us new content for Splatoon 3: through Expansion Passes of the game we will be able to in two parts we will be able to visit old glories of the past. The first part will in fact be dedicated to Coloropolis, setting of the original chapter for Wii U, complete with the return of the Sea Sirens. This first part will be launched in the spring of this year. What will be contained in the second part is anticipated with a teaser: the mystery Tower of the Orderavailable in the future. The Pass is available to pre-order for €24.99 after the Direct ends.

The protagonist of the next trailer is Mickey Mouse with Disney Illusion Island, the platformer featuring Walt Disney’s four most famous characters that supports multiplayer for four players. It will be available from July 28th.

New content is announced for the Expansion Passes Of Fire Emblem Engage: the emblems Hector, Soren, Camilla, Chrom, Daraen and Veronica. A new story episode will also be added and will be made available with the package 4. Reservations will be opened at the end of the presentation

The next title will be Harmony: The Fall of Reverie of DON’T NOD, arriving in June 2023. A new trailer is shown for OCTOPATH TRAVELER IIannouncing the arrival of a demo immediately after the end of the presentation. The title will arrive on February 24th.

It then goes to We Love Kaamari REROLL+ Royal Reveriecoming to Nintendo Switch next June 2nd. The RPG Sea of ​​Stars stars in the next trailer and will be released next August 29th. There demo will be available after the end of the Direct. The free to play Omega Strikers is presented soon after, arriving on April 27 on Nintendo Switch.

Then tap to Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, which will include HD versions of the first three installments of the dungeon RPG series. New illustrations, new features and new difficulty levels It will be available from next 1st of June. The three games can be purchased separately in digital format.

Finally comes the turn of a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, arriving on April 21 on Nintendo Switch. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is shown in a trailer dedicated to the history of the unpublished Magolor-Epilogue, over 20 levels to explore and the possibility of playing in four players on the same console. The epilogue will be available by completing the story mode of the main game, arriving on February 24th. The demo is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Then it’s up to the news for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers: Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games finally arrive on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Tetris, GARGOYLE’S QUEST, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Wario Land 3 and Kirby’s Dream Land will be the titles available at the launch of the Game Boy app. You will be able to choose the screen filters of Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Pocket. Advance titles will only be available for the Add-on Pack: Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare. Inc.: Minigame Mania, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap will be the titles available at launch. For both apps it will be possible to play online. Future games will also include Fire Emblem and Golden Sun. Surprisingly, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles will be available soon after the presentation ends.

The next announcement: the first Metroid Prime will arrive in a remastered edition on Nintendo Switch and is shown in a first gameplay trailer. It will be equipped with new control options that can be alternated with the classic ones. Metroid Prime Remastered will be available via eShop after the end of the presentation, while the physical edition will be launched on March 3rd.

The game shown next is Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, with a new trailer highlighting the gameplay features. The release date is set for June 30th.

Baten Kaitos I & II Remastered, straight from the GameCube era, is coming to Nintendo Switch. A particular real-time combat system that will use the cards characterize this double title scheduled for the summer of 2023.

LEVEL-5’s Fantasy Life series is back in vogue with Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time, a new chapter coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The protagonist of the next trailer is Professor Layton, who will return with New World of Steam, a new chapter coming soon.

Then it’s the turn of the new circuits of Mario Kart 7 Deluxe, the fourth package of additional courses: the new circuit Yoshi Island, the new character Bird Strutzi and much more are coming in spring 2023.

A roundup of titles then quickly shows us Minecraft Legends, Blanc, MEGAMAN BATTLE NETWORK LEGACY COLLECTION, Have a Nice Death, WBSC and BASEBALL: POWER PROS, the update of Disney’s Dreamlight Valley and Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

Finally we come to the trailer that will close the Nintendo Direct. This is obviously The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which allows us to listen to the Italian dubbing made for the game for the first time. We are offered a taste of the story and gameplay of the highly anticipated blockbuster from Nintendo, arriving on May 12 this year. The Collector’s Edition of the game and the Link amiibo inspired by the game are announced. Pre-orders of the digital version are opened immediately after the end of the presentation.

Source: Nintendo Direct