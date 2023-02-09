The February Nintendo Direct it has now become a traditional appointment for the big N and yesterday we saw a really full-bodied showcase with high rhythms. For the occasion, the most important Nintendo Switch game for 2023 could not be missing (and its swan song?) or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombut also three games from Level-5which after a few years of absence returned yesterday in great form.

Let’s start with the game that concluded the Direct in style, or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The sequel to Breath of the Wild showed itself yesterday again with a fully dubbed trailer in Italian that threw further fuel on the flames of hype, showing new gameplay mechanics and lots of action, without however falling into the mistake of putting too much meat to fire before launch. The game as we know will be released on Nitnendo Switch on May 12, 2023also in the Collector’s Edition version.

If the presence of the new The Legend of Zelda was obvious, we would never have expected a return in style like that of Level-5, which presented three games yesterday. What probably surprised the most is undoubtedly Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, a new chapter in the series of puzzle adventures set in a new location. Less impactful, but certainly not to be overlooked Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which sees the return of the RPG saga with sim-life elements. There is also room for a brand new IP: DECAPOLICE, an interesting mix between RPG and investigation in which we will take on the role of a rookie detective who must hunt down criminals in a futuristic open world city, divided between realities and virtual simulation.

Staying on the subject of surprises, during the Direct in February Metroid Prime Remastered was announced and launched at the same time, the remastered version of Samus Aran’s adventure originally released on the GameCube, waiting to find out what happened to Metroid Prime 4. There is There has also been space for Pikmin 4, of which we have seen the first video with gameplay sequences and discovered the release date: July 21, 2023. To the delight of nostalgics, we also point out the arrival of the GameBoy and GameBoy Advance games in the catalog of old glories of Nintendo Switch Online. The former will be available to all subscribers, while those of the GBA are exclusive to the “Additional Package” tier.

That’s all? Not at all, during yesterday’s showcase they took turns over 30 games in about forty minutes and if you missed the live broadcast, we suggest you read our summary with all the titles, trailers and announcements of the Nintendo Direct for February 2023. We are therefore talking about an event that is certainly very abundant, even if perhaps it was missed the surprise announcement of a big game. On the other hand, it is also true that the focus of the presentation was mainly on the games arriving in the first half of 2023. In short, there is still plenty of time to unveil another batch of titles that will cover the rest of the year and the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch.

We leave the word to you. Were you satisfied with the February 2023 Nintendo Direct news? And what are the games that surprised/intrigued you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

