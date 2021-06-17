Though Nintendo toE3 2021 recorded a peak of 3.1 million viewers thus beating Bethesda and Microsoft, on the financial front things are not going very well. The stock price of the big N is in fact dropped by 6% in the last 5 days.

The broadcast allowed us to get a first look at Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and WarioWare: Get It Together and more. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 also popped up during the event, indicating a 2022 launch window among other things. Unfortunately, despite predictions from several insiders pointing to the official presentation of Nintendo Switch Pro, not even the shadow of the new console.

Consequently after the event, Nintendo shares closed down 0.8%, while the following morning the stock fell further to 3%. It is important to remember, however, that the value of Nintendo’s shares has been high for quite some time thanks to the continued success of the Switch and dips of this nature are often followed by a change in the opposite direction as the value stabilizes.

So when will we have the opportunity to take a first look at Switch Pro? We just have to wait for Nintendo’s next moves.

Source: Nintendo Life