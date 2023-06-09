Rumors of a possible continue Nintendo Direct arriving in the next few days, with a clue that seems to point further in this direction, given that the official web page of Nintendo was recently updatedas usually happens in preparation for some event.

It is not the first time that this eventuality has been talked about: with the cancellation of E3 2023, Nintendo would have been left without a summer presentation event, which suggests a possible “independent” remedy, perhaps with an event organized internally. Jeff Grubb had recently reported the possibility of an imminent Nintendo Direct, and the recent discovery on the Direct internet page seems to go in this direction.

The discovery was reported by the Japanese site NintendoEvery, which noted that the Nintendo Direct web page was updated at 8 am on June 8, 2023 in Japan, according to local time. Of course it may not mean anything, but le changes to the HTML code of the official site are often used as clues to discover upcoming news, because these changes usually occur before some change in content.

Since this is the page dedicated to Nintendo Direct, the idea is that there is a new one coming very soon. In any case, it is only speculation for the moment, but it could actually be a propitious time to stage a new presentation on the next releases, after the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.