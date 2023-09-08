We are well aware that Nintendo tends to publish new announcements with a certain cadence and that two are the key events of the summer: the Nintendo Direct in conjunction with the early summer conferences and the late summer Direct, usually published within the first two weeks of September.

We still have no official news regarding the publication of the traditional Direct in September but, according to several leaks, this presentation should take place between 11 and 15 September.

We also have a number of Insiders already reporting what it might be the ads that will be made during this conference, among which there is also a title that Nintendo fans have not heard of for a while.

According to the leaker Pyoroone of the upcoming announcements should be that of the next chapter in the series F-Zero: the series of racing games born on the SNES that seemed to have been abandoned by now, as the last chapter was released now more than 10 years ago on the Nintendo GameCube.

The information reported in the past by this leaker has often proved to be true: he was the first to reveal the official release date of Super Mario Bros. Wonderfor this reason we think it can be considered a reliable source.