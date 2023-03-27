Monday surprises are never totally bad: an example of this is this announcement made a little while ago by Nintendo, which concerns the next Direct, this time dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The date is the March 28that 16.00 (in Italy), and will be 10 minutes totally dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, new game and sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 03/28 at 16:00 CEST on our YouTube channel.
► https://t.co/W1Rpyb9LQ2 pic.twitter.com/g1Yo95lhgv
— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 27, 2023
