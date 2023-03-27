Monday surprises are never totally bad: an example of this is this announcement made a little while ago by Nintendo, which concerns the next Direct, this time dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The date is the March 28that 16.00 (in Italy), and will be 10 minutes totally dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, new game and sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.