The E3 2021 it has ended with big announcements and some memorable lectures. Of all, there were two stellar presentations: Nintendo direct Y Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that, according to Stream hatcher, were the most viewed with 3.2 million and 2.3 million people, respectively.

The Nintendo direct returned to take the crown of the E3 2021 as the most watched and most celebrated presentation. Either by the announcement of great classics such as Metroid Dread or for the expected trailer of The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the company won the hearts of a large part of the public.

According to Stream hatchet, the 5 conferences most viewed by the public were:

Nintendo direct – 3.1 million

– 3.1 million Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase – 2.3 million

– 2.3 million Ubisoft – 1.4 million

– 1.4 million Square enix – 1.3 million

– 1.3 million Return Digital – 1.1 million

One of the surprises of this data is that Return Digital, an independent publisher, sneaked into the top five most viewed conferences, beating out Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros Games, PC Gaming Show, etc. This is a milestone for the independent video game industry that grows every year. So the Nintendo direct was not the only winning conference in this E3 2021.

