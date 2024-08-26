As the most loyal and adorable Nintendo fans say: This Tuesday, August 27th, there is a mass because we will have a Nintendo Direct with Indie World to receive a large 40-minute presentation of independent games and third-party partnersHowever, for the umpteenth time the Japanese company reminds us that nothing will be revealed about the Switch 2.

As if trying to lower expectations – which are inevitably very high thanks to the fanboys – the Big N makes it very clear what it intends to present with the Nintendo Direct and Indie World combo.

The only bad and good thing about this announcement is that we’ll see more titles expected for the Switch from both Nintendo’s partners and those independent developers who always come up with good ideas. The problem is that there will be no shortage of people who start getting their hopes up because of some report of, say, a sequel to Hollow Knight.

Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Latin America account reminds us that the presentation of the Nintendo Direct With Indie World, it will be available starting at 8:00 am Central Mexico time, 7:00 am Pacific time and will last a total of 40 minutes, and can also be viewed on YouTube.

We also recommend: Nintendo Switch 2 confirms another developer at Amazon Games

What could we expect to see in the Nintendo Direct and Indie World in August 2024?

Well, entering the realm of speculation, it is very likely that during the Nintendo Direct and Indie World of August 2024 we will have news of several games that are almost out such as: Emio – The Smiling Man, some trailer for Gundam Breaker 4, perhaps the surprise of the Hatsune Miku boxing game, Lollipop Chainsaw RePoP and more.

On the independent side, we’re likely to have several surprises that we won’t be expecting, and what we want to see, like Hollow Knight: Silk Song, won’t be there. Whatever comes separately, well, it will be a win.

Are you excited for the Nintendo Direct with Indie World? Don’t miss out on gaming, film, anime and much more news through our news feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.