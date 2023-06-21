The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the swan song of Nintendo Switch. Many thought so, but apparently the Kyoto house has completely different plans and proved it with the direct aired today, June 21, 2023. Of course, none of the games presented today will probably have the same impact as Link’s latest adventure and in any case 2024 will certainly be the launch year of the next Nintendo console (but it was not said same last year?), but it’s clear that Switch players won’t be sitting around in the meantime.

We won’t be here to list the many games presented during today’s showcase, for that we have our recap with all the announcements and trailers of the June Direct. Let us dwell, however, on the most interesting and thick ones.

Starting backwards, the surprise came in the final stages of the show. We are talking about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, or a new 2D platform adventure that many fans of the mustachioed plumber have been waiting for for years and which alone will probably ensure millions and millions of copies sold thanks to the long wave of success of Super Mario Bros. The film. Among other things, we will play it in a few months, since the release date is set at October 20, 2023.

On closer inspection, Mario’s universe was the real protagonist of today’s Direct, between unpublished projects and welcome returns. In addition to Super Mario Wonder, in fact, a new game starring Princess Peach was also presented with a short trailer, arriving in 2024. The same year, a completely polished version of Luigi’s Mansion 2, originally released ten years ago, will also arrive. on Nintendo 3DS.

But that’s not all, because WarioWare: Move It! was also presented, a new collection of crazy mini-games scheduled for November 3, 2023; a few days later, on November 17, 2023, it will be the turn of Super Mario RPG, the remake of the very first RPG starring Mario for Nintendo Switch, which will delight fans of old and new fans.

Not only Mario and company, the investigative adventure Detective Pikachu Returns was also presented in today’s Direct and the remastered versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch were launched on the eShop, in view of the launch of Pikmin 4 in July, another of the great Nintendo exclusives for this 2023 which is proving to be more and more abundant.

In short, in defiance of those who think that Switch is close to retirement, once again the Kyoto house has been able to amaze its players by demonstrating how for the second half of 2023 and part of 2024 the console will be fully supported both from its internal teams and from third parties, who have also carved out an important space for themselves in today’s Direct. And in all of this there is still a certain Metroid 4 in development…

But we leave the word to you. Were you satisfied with the announcements made today during the Direct? Or after Tears of the Kingdom you will put Switch on the shelf gathering dust waiting for the next console.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.