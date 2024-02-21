In the recent Nintendo Directgame enthusiasts for Switches they ended up with a rich assortment of ads, covering different genres and game styles. From adventure to action, strategy to simulation, there is something for everyone. Here's an overview of the announced titles along with their release dates (known or otherwise).

Grounded – April 16

April 16th marks the arrival of Grounded, an immersive adventure that takes players into a scaled-down world full of unique challenges. Tackle survival in this miniaturized universe and discover what the jungle holds for you.

Ender Magnolia – Bloom in the Mist – 2024

Get ready for a fascinating and mysterious adventure in 2024 with Ender Magnolia – Bloom in the Mist. Explore an enchanted Metroidvania-style world and reveal the secrets hidden among the flowers and fog.

Arranger: A Role-puzzling Adventure – mid 2024

In mid-2024, RPG fans will have the opportunity to dive into Arranger: A Role-puzzling Adventure. Tackle puzzles and discover the intricate world of this addictive title.

Unicorn Overlord – Demo Available now

For those who can't wait, the Unicorn Overlord demo is available now. Experience a magical experience and unique as you ride through fantasy worlds.

Monster Hunter Stories – Mid 2024

Monster hunters will have something epic to look forward to in the second half of 2024 with Monster Hunter Stories. Embark on a gripping story.

Epic Mickey Rebrushed – 2024

Mickey Mouse makes his return in epic style with Epic Mickey Rebrushed in 2024. Relive classic adventures and discover new challenges in this game that celebrates the legacy of the iconic character.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance – June 21st

Japanese RPG lovers can mark June 21st on their calendars for Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance. Explore a dark world and face powerful demons in this epic adventure.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection – March 14

Star Wars fans can relive the classic action with the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection starting March 14. Relive the epic battles in this unmissable collection.

South Park: Snow Day – March 26

On March 26, players will be able to return to South Park with South Park: Snow Day. Enjoy the misadventures of Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in this new bizarre adventure.

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 2024

Throughout 2024, Sword Art Online fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exciting new chapter with Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. Unleash your virtual skills in this action-packed virtual world.

Gundam Breaker 4 – 2024

Mech pilots can prepare for action with Gundam Breaker 4 later in 2024. Customize your mobile suit and face intense battles in this chapter of the renowned Gundam series.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – June 25th

The popular Super Monkey Ball game series returns with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on June 25th. Guide the cute monkeys through intricate paths and enjoy addictive gameplay.

World of Goo 2 – May 23

May 23rd marks the return of the little jelly creatures with World of Goo 2. Solve clever puzzles and traverse fantasy worlds in this highly anticipated sequel.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – October 10

Get ready for a fantastic life adventure with Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time on October 10th. Explore a vast world, choose your profession and live an exciting virtual life.

Another Crab's Treasure – April 25

April 25th is the day players will be able to hunt for treasure with Another Crab's Treasure. Join the protagonist crab in this unique and fun adventure.

Penny's Big Breakaway – Available now

For those who can't wait, Penny's Big Breakaway is available now. It helps Penny, the penguinto escape dangers in a frenetic and fun race.

Suika Game DLC – Available now

Expand your gaming experience with Suika Game DLC, available now. Discover new content, challenges and secrets in this fascinating game world.

Pepper Grinder – March 28

March 28 is the day players will be able to go on spicy adventures with Pepper Grinder. Explore fantastical worlds and face unique enemies in this exciting action game.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride on – Available now

For horse racing and card racing fans, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride on is available now. Face challenges and live the thrill of racing in this unique game that combines strategy and action.

Snufkin: Melody of Moomin Mania – March 7

March 7th marks the arrival of Snufkin: Melody of Moomin Mania. Immerse yourself in the magical world of Moomin and follow the adventures of Snufkin as you explore new melodies and meet unforgettable characters.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU – April 23

JRPG lovers can mark April 23rd for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Explore fantastic worlds, meet fascinating characters and embark on epic adventures in this title that promises to capture the imagination.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board – April 26

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba universe comes to life with Sweep the Board, arriving April 26. Join Tanjiro and his friends in the fight against demons in this intense action game.

Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition – March 15

On March 15, players will be able to immerse themselves in a complete medieval experience with Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition. Explore a vast open worldfight in epic battles and make decisions that will affect your destiny.

Contra: Operation Galuga – May 12

On May 12, get ready for intense, no-holds-barred action Contra: Operation Galuga. Fight against waves of enemies in this classic shooter that will test your fighting skills.

Repentance – February 22nd

Immerse yourself in a world of art and mystery with Pentiment, out February 22nd. Solve puzzles and discover secrets hidden in this thrilling and unique adventure.

Battletoads: Battlemaniacs – Available now

Nostalgic fans can celebrate, because Battletoads: Battlemaniacs is available now. Relive the classic action and face the fearsome Battletoads in this thrilling side-scrolling adventure.

RC Pro AM – Available now

For old fashioned racing lovers, RC Pro AM is available now. Take on challenging tracks and race against your friends in this classic that continues to entertain even after all these years.

SnakeRattle n Roll – Available now

Nostalgists will be happy to know that SnakeRattle n Roll is available now. Relive them adventures of the snake couple as they climb and face challenges in this classic action game.

Killer Instinct – Available now

For fighting lovers, Killer Instinct is already available. Choose your favorite character and challenge friends or opponents online in this return of the beloved fighting franchise.

Blast Corps – Available now

The destructive action of Blast Corps is ready to strike, with the game available now. Take control of powerful vehicles and clear the way to prevent disasters in this exciting game.

Endless Ocean: Luminous – May 2

May 2nd marks the release of Endless Ocean: Luminous. Explore the sea depths, discover fascinating creatures and have a relaxing experience in this scuba diving simulator.

In short, there really is something for all tastes, we just have to wait for greater certainty for the release dates not yet confirmed.