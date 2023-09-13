A new one will be broadcast on Thursday 14 September at 4pm Nintendo Direct . Nintendo has it announced explaining that it will be dedicated to titles coming out on Nintendo Switch this winter. She also revealed how long it will last: about 40 minutes. In short, it will be a major event in which we will probably see a lot of gameplay.

What to expect?

Super Mario RPG will probably be there

It’s difficult to say what could be announced during the Direct. It is simpler, however, to indicate the titles that we can give as probableconsidering they are about to come out.

In the meantime, we imagine that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be shown, the new 2D platformer of the series highly anticipated by all owners of the hybrid console. Furthermore there should also be Super Mario RPG, also arriving during the Christmas period.

Rumors also want the presence of the Peach game, of which more details should be provided, including the official name. We hypothesize that some new developments could also emerge The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and that we could talk about the DLC of the latest Pokémon games. Either way, we’ll see.

To follow the event you won’t have to go too far, because you can do it together with the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it on our Twitch channel, where we will comment on all the announcements and news.

In short, Nintendo is ready to fire its last cartridges of the year which, considering the previous Direct, could be really big, so as to make Nintendo Switch owners happy, giving them a lot to play while they wait for the new generation heir of their console.