The new Nintendo Direct was officially announced with date and time: will be broadcast tomorrow, June 21, starting at 16.00 and will last about 40 minutes. During the event we will talk about Nintendo Switch games coming in 2023, including Pikmin 4.

The rumors on the Nintendo Direct that wanted precisely a new appointment coming up this weekwhile it is not clear whether the forecasts regarding the titles presented will be respected.

“Follow the stream from 4:00pm on 21 June for around 40 minutes of information focused primarily on Nintendo Switch titles coming this year, including new details on Pikmin 4“, is limited to reporting the announcement published by Nintendo.

As you will no doubt remember, the rumors of the last few days spoke of a new Super Mario Bros. 2D and the remake of an SNES game: we will find out tomorrow afternoon if they are legitimate leaks or unfounded rumors.

The appointment with the new Nintendo Direct is therefore confirmed for tomorrow, June 21, starting at 16.00.