Following some rumors, the traditional February Nintendo Direct has an official date!

In fact, an announcement has just arrived from Nintendo Europe through its social profiles (here you can see its latest tweets). The live will be broadcast tomorrow, February 8, at 11 pm Italian time.

A live, like every year, much awaited that promises to be full of surprises: little is known yet about the flagship title for Nintendo in 2023, Zelda Tears of the Kingdomand it is hoped that as the release date approaches (May 12) new information will be obtained.

Missing less and less even at the premiere of Super Mario Bros moviea collaboration with Universal on which Nintendo is betting a lot: is a new trailer coming?

The public is also clamoring for news on an indie title which, way back in 2019, was presented during a Nintendo Direct and has become a symbol of the titles that are hidden the more they are hidden from the radar and the more they are awaited: let’s talk about Hollow Knight Silksong.

The event will therefore be held tomorrow, February 8, at 11 pm Italian time and will be visible on all Official Nintendo YouTube channels. What news will await us?