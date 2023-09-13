Nintendo takes its fans by surprise by surprisingly announcing a Nintendo Direct for tomorrow, September 14th at 4:00 pm. According to what was anticipated in the short press release, in the forty minutes of live broadcast new information will be provided on the titles arriving next winter on Nintendo Switch.

You will be able to follow it via the embed we include below.

Nintendo Direct – 09/14/2023

A NEW NINTENDO DIRECT WILL BE AIRED ON THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER The presentation will focus on Nintendo Switch titles arriving this winter 13 September 2023 – At 4pm on Thursday 14 September, a new Nintendo Direct of approximately 40 minutes dedicated to the Nintendo Switch titles arriving this winter will be broadcast. It will be possible to follow the live broadcast on Nintendo Direct site or on Nintendo Italia YouTube channel.

Source: Nintendo Italy