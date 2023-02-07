As rumored for a few days on the net, Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct for tomorrow, Wednesday February 8th. The appointment is set for hours 11pm, all the titles coming out during the first half of this 2023 (but not only, apparently) will be presented. What titles would you like to see?

The duration of the broadcast will be approximately 40 minutes. It will be possible to follow the live broadcast via the embed that we include below.

Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023

A NEW NINTENDO DIRECT AIRS ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 8 The approximately 40-minute live broadcast will be mainly dedicated to Nintendo Switch titles arriving in the first half of 2023 February 7, 2023 – At 23:00 on Wednesday 8 February, a Nintendo Direct of approximately 40 minutes will be broadcast, mainly dedicated to Nintendo Switch titles arriving in the first half of 2023.

The live broadcast will be broadcast on Nintendo Direct site It is on Nintendo Italy YouTube channel. For more information:

Source: Nintendo