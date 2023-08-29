Nintendo will broadcast a special Nintendo Direct presentation this week focusing entirely on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, its upcoming trippy side-scroller.

Tune in this Thursday, 31st August at 3pm UK time for roughly 15 minutes of action from the game, broadcast via YouTube – or hosted right here on Eurogamer.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first all-new side-scrolling Mario game from Nintendo for a decade, and it looks to shake up the series’ formula. Oh, and yes, Mario can turn into an elephant.



You play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad and Yoshi through a whole nation of new courses – all of which appear to be able to transform via the Wonder Flower, a power-up that looks akin to an acid trip.

The game is due to launch on 20th October, and is set to be Nintendo’s biggest Switch release for the remainder of this year.

Long-time Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will not be part of the cast, however, with a new vocal artist taking over the role.

Join us on Thursday to find out more!