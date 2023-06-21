During the Nintendo Direct today’s Nintendo has fired what many believe are the latest cartridges from Nintendo Switch, before the arrival of the heir console. And what cartridges, one might say, so much so that it is worth going over all ads.

To open the dances were Pokémon Scarlet and violet with the new trailer of the highly anticipated expansion divided into two parts, with which the gameplay was shown. For more information, we will have to wait.

Then presented a new trailer of Sonic Superstars, the new 2D adventure of Sonic, which promises to be explosive … or very fast, given the character involved.

Then the usual announcements from Direct began, such as the new gameplay trailer, with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch version of Persona 5 Tactica, the Splatoon 3 summer Splatfest, with a side tournament and the arrival on the platform of MythForce, a 80’s cartoon style roguelite.

So there have been a series of major announcements, which will surely have made fans of the Nintendo series happy. The first was Detective Pikachu Returns, the new adventure of the detective Pikachu, of which a trailer was shown, then Super Mario RPG was unveiled, the remake with modern graphics of one of the Super Nintendo classics, much loved by Mario fans. The hat-trick ended with Peach, a game dedicated entirely to the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, the protagonist of a monographic game for the first time. Nintendo showed a short teaser, which still made everyone jealous.

Of course, the announcements didn’t end with Peach, as many other games were revealed, such as Batman: Arkham Trilogy, a collection of Rocksteady’s Batman, Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince, whose release date was revealed and a trailer, Luigi’s Mansion 2, which was announced the remastered edition for Nintendo Switch and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1, with gameplay and release date. Also excellent is the announcement of WarioWare: Move It!, the new chapter in the series full of mini games!

The Direct also gave ample space to Pikmin 4, a new chapter in the series arriving on July 21, complete with the announcement of the official demo and the arrival on the eShop of the HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2.

If all these games weren’t enough, Palia has also been announced, a very nice cooperative free-to-play, Silent Hope, an anime-style dungeon crawler, Penny’s Big Breakaway, a very colorful action adventure, Vampire Survivors, which we imagine does not need presentations given the success achieved on other platforms, and Star Ocean The Second Story R, ​​the remake of the second chapter of the series.

Space also for new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with video details of Package 5 and for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, of which the availability of The Last Spark Hunter DLC has been announced.

In closing there was the final bombshell, namely the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new 2D Mario that will surely be talked about, even if only for Mario the elephant.

In short, there were many announcements during today’s Direct, even if we imagine that someone is disappointed by the lack of Metroid Prime 4. It will be for the next one or for the next console.