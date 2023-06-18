The format of the Nintendo Direct will come back there next week with a new event? This is what the Brazilian site Universo Nintendo reports, citing “reliable sources” according to which the presentation will take place by June 23 and will probably be announced this Tuesday.

As per tradition, there are rumors that multiply: only a few days ago Jeff Grubb spoke of a possible Nintendo Direct in July, while the Nintendo Direct web page was recently updated and this would suggest precisely a new appointment.

It seems that the author of the news has already nailed some advances in the past, although in this case it is not clear whether the Direct will be in the Mini or traditional version. What is being reported is that it will revolve around first party games and updatestherefore without the wording “partner”.

After the Sony and Microsoft showcases, as well as the various events in the month of June, the arrival of a new Nintendo Direct undoubtedly appears plausible: we’ll see if the rumor proves to be founded in this case too.