Announced just yesterday, the Nintendo Direct this afternoon focused on titles for Nintendo Switch coming this winter. But let’s see together a summary of everything we were able to see in today’s broadcast.

To open this Nintendo Direct we found a new trailer for Splatoon 3 which showed us the gameplay of a new single player DLC contained in the expansion pass: Tower of Order. The release is scheduled for spring 2024.

Shinya Takahashi presented the first wave of new titles for Nintendo Switch. First of all Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a puzzle game in which we will be asked to collect Mini Marios and face Donkey Kong alone or with a friend in local co-op. Mario vs. Donkey Kong arrives February 16th with pre-orders available immediately.

Then it’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, arriving on January 18th, followed by Horizon Chase 2, available from the end of the presentation.

Then it’s the turn of Super Crazy Rhythm Castle by KONAMI, with music from the company’s most famous titles. The release is scheduled for November 14th, with pre-orders open immediately.

SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, arriving in 2024, is the ideal game for all SPYxFAMILY fans that will put you in the shoes of little Anya.

Let’s see the Super Mario RPG remake in action, with a trailer that shows us old and new game mechanics. The release, as already announced, is scheduled for November 17th, with pre-orders available now.

The title shown next is Another Code: Two Memories, returning from the Nintendo DS with a remake for Nintendo Switch. The sequel Another Code R – Journey to the Edge of Memory will also arrive together with it. The two will be included in the Another Code Recollection will be available from January 16th, with pre-orders open immediately.

Then comes the return of Princess Peach: Showtime, of which we can finally see more in a new story trailer. Within the game Peach will be able to transform herself into a swordswoman, a detective, a pastry chef and a kung fu expert, but not only that. The release is scheduled for March 22, 2024, with a pre-order available from the end of the presentation.

We then move on to SaGa Emeral Beyond, a new episode of the SQUARE ENIX series in which it will be possible to choose between six different heroes. The release is scheduled for 2024.

The first three titles in the Tomb Raider series will return in a remastered collection with all expansions and levels of each of the titles, Tomb Raider I-III Remasterred Starring Lara Croft, arriving on February 14th.

Detective Pikachu: The Return is shown in a new trailer that shows us the gameplay of this sequel. The release is scheduled for October 6th with pre-orders available now on the eShop.

Trombone Champ is announced for Nintendo Switch and will be available from the end of the presentation. Following closely behind is the new Battle Crush, a new battle royale brawler arriving next spring. We then move on to Wartales, arriving after the end of the presentation.

Contra: Operation Galuga will arrive in early 2024 thanks to KONAMI and WayForward.

The next announcement concerns the new and promising tactical RPG from ATLUS and VANILLAWARE, UNICORN OVERLORD, arriving on March 8, 2024.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is the protagonist of the next segment, which shows us the contents of this porting for Nintendo Switch of the title originally released on Nintendo 3DS. The release is scheduled for summer 2024.

Takahashi takes the floor again to make two new announcements. The first concerns the Nintendo gallery that will be opened in Uji, in Kyoto prefecture: it will be called Nintendo Museum and numerous products from the company’s history will be exhibited inside. The works should be completed by March 2024.

We then talk about the next amiibo releases. Zelda and Ganondorf will be available on November 3rd. Noah and Miyo from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 from January 19, 2024. Finally, a new amiibo is announced: that of Sora from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, arriving in 2024.

F-ZERO is the long-awaited surprise of the Direct, with a new battle royale version for 99 players, F-ZERO 99. The title will be available for free only to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers immediately after the end of the presentation.

Subsequent announcements show us Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, arriving in 2024, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, arriving on November 1st.

Wario returns to the spotlight with the previously announced WarioWare: Move It! arriving November 3, with pre-orders available now on the eShop.

We finally return to talking about Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which is shown in a new gameplay video. The release date is announced: April 23, 2024.

We next move on to Eastward Octopia, arriving in winter 2023, then to Wargroove 2 arriving on October 5th, DAVE THE DIVER arriving on October 26th.

The final installment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​additional courses DLC is introduced, featuring Pauline, Peachette, Diddy Kong, and Funky Kong as additional characters. The release is scheduled for this winter. A bundle is announced for release on October 6th containing the game, all DLC and some extras.

Among Us will return to Nintendo Switch with a new map, The Fungle, arriving for free in October.

Takahashi announces the closure of the Direct with a summary of the titles already announced arriving in the coming months.

Finally, the last surprise announcement. It is a remake of the most famous episode of the Paper Mario series: The Thousand-Year Portal, whose release is scheduled for 2024.

Nintendo Direct – 09/14/2023

Source: Nintendo