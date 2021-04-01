On March 31, 2021, Nintendo removed from sale several games that served to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. Many thought or misinterpreted that this would be the end of everyone’s favorite plumber and so there were a series of somewhat funny and out of place reactions.

For example, it is no longer possible to buy Super Mario 3D All Stars on the eShopAlthough you may be able to find it in physical format in some specialized stores. The same happens with Super Mario 35 which can no longer be played. To this he adds that the Game & Watch that they launched is also difficult to achieve.

As we mentioned, the decision of Nintendo The disappearance of these products caused fans to imagine that the older brother of Luigi disappear from our lives in a somewhat ‘extreme’ way. For that same reason is that a good amount of memes came out.

We also recommend: Nintendo: Do ​​games drop in price for Mexico?

The best memes for the retirement of Mario games in the Nintendo eShop and other stores

We are going to present you with a beautiful curation of those memes and social media posts that touched our hearts for their ingenuity and quality. Really, just seeing them, we get excited and make us think that maybe every March 31 is the day he died Mario.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that people on Twitter felt that March 31 was a sad day by default because it really Nintendo was about to take away three products dedicated to Mario… That they were able to buy more than 6 months ago, but they didn’t.

And it is that the players also knew that Mario he was going to say goodbye sooner or later and the scene was not at all encouraging. Of course, this is an exaggerated question, it is not to make a fuss. Or if?

Source: Twitter

Well, there were those who saw this as a public execution that was going to happen via Nintendo Direct.

Source: Twitter

Do you think the fans exaggerated a lot for what really happened?



