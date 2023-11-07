













Nintendo denies that it showed the Switch 2 to several developers | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









Shuntaro Furukawa had a call with Nintendo investors. Here he spoke specifically about the rumors circulating online about the Switch 2. ‘There are rumors circulating, mainly on the internet, as if they were public information. But they are totally far from reality‘ assured the businessman.

Rumors claim that the successor to the Switch was shown with a couple of demos. One ran Breath of the Wild with improved graphics and speeds. While the other was the Matrix one created to show the power of Unreal Engine 5. In addition, some supposed attendees assured that its power was similar to that of an Xbox One or a PS4.

We recommend you: Nintendo launches commercial for Mexico and now we want to see more

Now with these statements from Shuntaro Furukawa it seems that it was all a simple rumor that became very big. Although there are still statements from the head of Activision prior to its purchase by Microsoft, where he assured that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a reality. Perhaps time will dispel some doubts.

What else has been said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 are becoming more and more common. In addition to its power, some insiders claim to know its departure date. Many share that it will be released in the winter of 2024, just to coincide with the holiday season and increase sales.

Source: Nintendo

A recent patent also seems to indicate that it will have two screens just like the DS. Capcom is also said to be already working on a couple of launch titles for the console. However, all this is still information that has not been confirmed, so we cannot take it as fact. Which one do you think will end up becoming a reality?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)