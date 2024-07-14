With the arrival of the new update, the excellent Delta Emulator dedicated to the Nintendo consoles finally introduced the Official iPad Supportreaching its version 1.6 and thus inserting the functionality already announced.

A few months ago, the developers announced their intention to introduce official iPad support in Delta, which was particularly appropriate since the device, with its larger screen, lends itself particularly well to use through emulation, and the version 1.6 he finally realized it.

The update also brings several other interesting new features to the software, such as the ability to switch from iPhone to iPad in a “seamless” way, extended compatibility with the Nintendo DS library, new skins, buttons and gestures and even a new logo.