With the arrival of the new update, the excellent Delta Emulator dedicated to the Nintendo consoles finally introduced the Official iPad Supportreaching its version 1.6 and thus inserting the functionality already announced.
A few months ago, the developers announced their intention to introduce official iPad support in Delta, which was particularly appropriate since the device, with its larger screen, lends itself particularly well to use through emulation, and the version 1.6 he finally realized it.
The update also brings several other interesting new features to the software, such as the ability to switch from iPhone to iPad in a “seamless” way, extended compatibility with the Nintendo DS library, new skins, buttons and gestures and even a new logo.
The invasion of emulators on the App Store
It should also be noted that the introduction of the new logo is due to the threat, by Adobe, of taking legal action due to the proximity of the previous logo to their famous brand.
In any case, version 1.6 of Delta is now available for iOS, downloadable at App Store and AltStore PAL.
Aside from some possible incompatibilities with game saves Nintendo DSthe 1.6 update therefore represents a truly important evolution for the emulator in question, which has caused a lot of talk with its arrival on iOS.
As we have seen, the new App Store guidelines allow the distribution of various emulation software on the official store, and so far we have already seen several of them come out, such as RetroArch, PPSSPP, Gamma, Gekko C64 and various others.
#Nintendo #Delta #console #emulator #iPad #support #update
Leave a Reply