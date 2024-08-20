Nintendo held a new Nintendo Direct, announcing that its museum in Kyoto, Japan, will open on October 2, 2024. For 10 minutes, we got a sneak peek of it thanks to Shigeru Miyamoto, who served as host.

This famous designer, ‘father’ of Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and other series from the company, toured this building and showed part of what the public will see when it opens its doors.

As seen in the Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo museum has two floors. The first floor has eight different interactive activities for visitors, although only a few were featured.

One is a giant screen on the museum floor where a card game is active for people to play. Another is a batting machine in a room with elements that react to the ball and even a shooting gallery for the Zapper and Super Scope.

Another interactive experience shown in the Nintendo Museum’s Nintendo Direct is playing NES, SNES, N64 and even Wii titles with giant controllers, which must be controlled by two people.

There is also a section for playing hanafuda cards and even making them, as well as a cafe and souvenir shop. On the second floor of this establishment is the exhibition where people can learn about the history of this century-old company.

As you can see, the Nintendo Direct features many of the products manufactured by this publisher and developer. Not only video games from NES to Switch but also before these platforms. Also, apart from the hanafuda and karuta cards, many toys manufactured by this company appear.

It’s not for nothing that Nintendo is still a toy company, and there were other products. Of course, the video with Miyamoto touring the Nintendo museum is worth watching. It lasts about 13 minutes.

