who have a Switch surely they have already encountered the dreaded drift of the Joy Con. The defect of the controls causes that after a while they begin to move on their own, which becomes a great annoyance. This issue has been reported for years and there seems to be no permanent fix yet.

When some user drifts, the only (approved) solution seems to be to send the controls to Nintendo For your repair. It seems that the company had a period where the controls did not stop coming. At least that is how a former employee of the company in charge of leaving the Joy Cons like new.

The Joy-Con problem caused headaches for Nintendo

A new report has just emerged that gives us an overview of how Nintendo handles the Joy Con which you receive back. Although the company was in charge of handling the requests, the repairs were handled by another company. UnitedRadio He was the one who fixed the controls that succumbed to the drift.

In an interview with Kotaku, a former employee spoke about the problems they had with faulty controls. According to him, every week thousands of requests for repairs were coming in from the Joy Cons from Switch. The employee, who was a supervisor, said that this was the cause of a lot of stress.

The workload not only caused stress, it also caused repair errors. This means that many customers received their Joy Con the same or maybe with more problems than they originally had. Not to mention that the situation caused a new branch of UnitedRadio to work specifically on the controls of Switch.

The most remarkable thing about this is that despite thousands of requests for repairs, the problem remains unsolved. Even the latest controls included with the Nintendo Switch OLED, the most recent model, are prone to drift. Hopefully the big n soon give us a more permanent solution than repeatedly sending them to your workshops.

