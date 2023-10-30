with the last Direct of Nintendo of the year being just a memory, the first-party release calendar of Nintendo is now set for the remainder of 2023. However, a rumor has recently emerged suggesting that Nintendo could have one more surprise for fans before 2024 arrives in a couple of months.

It turns out that the industry analyst Serkan Toto has published an enigmatic tweet on his account Twitter. The tweet apparently hints that there will be a Legend of Zelda remake before the end of the year. This would be the second time Toto hints at a launch Zelda. The first time was in 2021, when he suggested a 2022 release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This was confirmed in the Direct that followed, but the game would be delayed to 2023 later.

As for what remake it could be, there are still rumors about versions for nintendo switch of the high definition remakes of twilight princess and Wind Waker. Whatever it is, if Toto is right, the revelation is likely to be made through social media or on The Game Awards in December.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: I hope it is twilight princess because I didn’t play that one… oh wait Wind Waker I didn’t play it either and I loved it Phantom Hourglass. Get out everyone!