Starting in the 80’s, the Nintendo company has practically established itself in a single market, that of video games, since for years they have remained closed to not doing other things such as movies, souvenir shops and more. However, things have changed in our world and now products have been launched that go beyond the standards to which we were accustomed.

Among the clearest examples we have the amusement park that was inaugurated in the sections of Universal Studioshaving two in the world, one in Japan and another in the USA, which is worth saying, more countries will have theirs. Added to that is the movie Mario released this year, which would already have a sequel in planning and an opening for more franchises in the future.

As if this were not enough, the CEO of Nintendo in United States, Doug Bowserhas mentioned certain statements to The Washington Post which hint that they could become an entertainment company. Something that can be similar to pokemon companydevoting himself to more activities than just video games.

Here the words of Bowser:

We are actually evolving into an entertainment company with gaming at the core of the overall business model. …If there is competition, it is asking ourselves: ‘How do we compete for people’s entertainment time?’ We all have limited time. How do we create devices or platforms that are differentiated and unique that people want to play, or do we create devices or platforms that are differentiated and unique that people want to participate in? Because, in the end, that’s what’s important to us: keeping people engaged, getting people on our platforms, or just our IP through various media, like the movie or the theme park.

One of the first steps in changing the focus of Nintendo is to launch mobile games, in which ironically it has done very well with titles like Mario Kart Tour and Fire Emblem Heroes. Games that have not abandoned since its launch; The reason is that their microtransactions keep coming.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It would be nice for them to take that turn as a company, but as long as video games are the company’s highest priority. Just please don’t turn into The Pokémon Copany with worse and worse games.