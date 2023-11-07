The 2023 it’s not finished yet, but we hope that at least from one point of view there are no more announcements to make. Let’s talk about the layoffs that are affecting many developers all over the world left and right. This year has been tragic for many, although for gamers it has been remarkable with many top-notch releases, including games we have been waiting for for many years. The sadness is that many companies have reported it positive resultsif not exactly record-breaking, in the meantime they fired some of their staff. Nintendo’s results also arrived today, reporting continued sales of the Nintendo Switch and an update of the best-selling games on the platform, some of which are capable of placing more than many multiplatform AAAs considered stratospheric successes by their respective publishers. What emerges, however, is that, unlike many other competitors, Nintendo has achieved these results without ever having to fire people. See also Steam: the most player titles of 2022 revealed, the free-to-play wins

Saying goodbye to your employees isn’t like Nintendo Nintendo Switch and its games are a success, without the need for firing Obviously some layoffs are always taking place in every large company operating globally. What we’re talking about are the mass layoffsthat is, the dismissal of dozens and hundreds of developers or, in the worst cases, the closure of entire teams, as happened to Volition. Nintendo has done none of this and, in fact, announced a 10% increase in salary of part of its workforce. Certainly even the big N company has its own “dark sides”, such as the problems of temporary workers at Nintendo of America, who, despite obtaining adequate wages, lack the security and benefits that many US workers receive with every temporary job indeterminate and which they greatly need. That said, it is no small thing that on a global level Nintendo has not needed to “optimize” its teams, not only in development but also in customer support and distribution management. The reasons? It’s difficult to say without going inside the company’s offices, but there is a statement from the president Shuntaro Furukawa which represents the company’s philosophy very well: “It is important for our long-term growth to protect our workforce”. Video games are created by people, and protecting them with good management of your company should be the norm, not the exception. See also Horizon Forbidden West and Zero Dawn, on Metacritic the average is the same

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



