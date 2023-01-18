Wario and Waluigi were created with the purpose of giving Mario and Luigi a pair of rivals that were opposite to the values ​​that these two brothers represent. In this way, many have wondered why there has not been a similar counterpart for Peach. Well, the reality is that there were plans for this.

In 2008, Nindori, Nintendo’s Japanese magazine, spoke with Shugo Takahashi, Camelot’s vice president of software planning. This studio was responsible for creating Waluigi for Mario Tennis, and they were looking to do something similar for their next game. This led the team to suggest the creation of Walupeach, but that idea did not go forward.

Walupeach was envisioned as some kind of fallen angel, and Camelot had already prepared some concept art. Unfortunately, before they could show their ideas to Shigeru Miyamoto, he completely opposed it.. Apparently, Mario’s father thought the idea would be too similar to Doronjo, a villain from the Yatterman anime series. Thus, the idea of ​​creating a counterpart to Peach came to an end.

At the end of the day, Peach doesn’t need such a counterpart., since it has Daisy, who, although it shares some characteristics, is different enough. On a related note, this is what Anya Taylor-Joy looks like as Peach. Similarly, these are the original designs of the princess.

It is somewhat unfortunate that the idea of ​​Walupeach did not come to fruition. However, a match for Peach is something that still has potential. Although the princess has not been the protagonist of his adventure since super princess peach on the DS, there’s always the possibility that something like this could take place in a future spin-off.

